Coroner says man found dead in Dillon County was shot

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating after the body of a man was found Sunday.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was found inside a home off of Applejack Loop in Dillon around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Arnette adds SLED’s Crime Scene team has been called in to help with the investigation. Investigators were on scene Sunday to determine the cause of death.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the deceased man as Anthony Barney Dickerson, Jr., 40, of Dillon. The coroner’s office also said the cause of death was a gunshot wound and did confirm Dickerson’s death is being treated as a homicide.