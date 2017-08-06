Dozens of bikers ride to raise money for local children in need

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of motorcyclists revved up their engines to support local children in need.

17 Customs in Little River held its first “Poker Run” on Sunday. The motorcycle ride raised money for several local organizations including Sea Haven, Little River Medical Center, Julie’s Kids, and the Chuck Shearer Leukemia Foundation. Bikers started the ride at 17 Customs and stopped at Little River Medical Center as well as the Sea Haven center in Little River. Organizer Richard Morris said he wanted bikers to see what they were riding for. “It’s all for kids. They’re our future. And I want them to know bikers care. I figured we could put our skills, our talents, and our passions together for good use.”

17 Customs plans to make the Poker Run an annual event, and hope to eventually hold several each year.