Dozens of bikers ride to raise money for local children in need

By Published:

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of motorcyclists revved up their engines to support local children in need.

17 Customs in Little River held its first “Poker Run” on Sunday. The motorcycle ride raised money for several local organizations including Sea Haven, Little River Medical Center, Julie’s Kids, and the Chuck Shearer Leukemia Foundation. Bikers started the ride at 17 Customs and stopped at Little River Medical Center as well as the Sea Haven center in Little River. Organizer Richard Morris said he wanted bikers to see what they were riding for. “It’s all for kids. They’re our future. And I want them to know bikers care. I figured we could put our skills, our talents, and our passions together for good use.”

17 Customs plans to make the Poker Run an annual event, and hope to eventually hold several each year.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s