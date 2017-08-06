Free, beach workout classes available in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re looking to get in shape but don’t want shell out any cash, just head to the beach!

Fitness instructors from Charleston, who are certified in the Spartan Race, are holding free, community workouts in Surfside Beach. They hold the sessions every other week near the beach access on 17th Avenue. Shannon and Candace Powell started the classes at the beginning of the summer. They say people of all ages and fitness levels are welcome to take part. “We’re 100% about inspiring healthy living. And we believe Spartan Race is a way to get people up off the couch and get their bodies moving,” said Shannon. “It’s just opening people’s eyes to one, they can do it, and that exercise can be fun and community focused,” added Candace.

The Powells hold several free, beach workouts along the South Strand, between Surfside Beach and Sullivans Island. To find out where and when their next class will be, head to this Facebook page.

