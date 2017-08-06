Hundreds fill Conway riverfront for Indie Market on Laurel

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people strolled along Conway’s riverfront at the Indie Market on Laurel.

Dozens of local artists, artisans and musicians lined Laurel Street for the festival on Sunday. There were a variety of handmade and homegrown goods on sale, including paintings, pottery, clothing and honey.
The event is sponsored by the City of Conway as well as Create Conway. Jill Owens attended the market for the first time this year and said she’ll definitely be back next year. “I wanted to see all the artisans and crafts and come down by the water and it’s wonderful. There’s so many items to look at. I’m lost just looking through them,” she said.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s