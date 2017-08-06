Hundreds fill Conway riverfront for Indie Market on Laurel

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people strolled along Conway’s riverfront at the Indie Market on Laurel.

Dozens of local artists, artisans and musicians lined Laurel Street for the festival on Sunday. There were a variety of handmade and homegrown goods on sale, including paintings, pottery, clothing and honey.

The event is sponsored by the City of Conway as well as Create Conway. Jill Owens attended the market for the first time this year and said she’ll definitely be back next year. “I wanted to see all the artisans and crafts and come down by the water and it’s wonderful. There’s so many items to look at. I’m lost just looking through them,” she said.