International fugitive arrested in South Carolina

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive wanted in the U.S. and Barbados on charges of defrauding elderly victims of more than $100,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Hainsley DaCosta Browne was arrested in Fairfield County, South Carolina, hours after an alert Friday sought public tips.

He’s wanted in Barbados on accusations he ran a phone scam convincing elderly people to pay him by saying he was a needy relative.

Investigators received information that he had come to South Carolina late last year after fleeing Barbados and was attempting to run the same scams in the U.S.

He’s being held pending a hearing in federal court on efforts to return him to Barbados for trial. A marshals service spokeswoman said she didn’t know if he had an attorney.

