LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City made it to the playoffs in 2016 for the first time under Head Coach Terrell Fleming. This year, the Panthers lose a lot of key players, but others are ready to step up.

LAKE CITY

LAST SEASON: 9-3, 4-1 Region 6-3A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in second round to Bluffton

OPENER: Aug. 18 at Hartsville