Marlboro County inmate captured by Dillon police

BENNETSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon says an escaped inmate was captured Wednesday, thanks to Dillon police.

Multiple agencies were searching for an escaped inmate in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County this past weekend. Cyril Kendrell Lowery, 28, escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Trevor Murphy says Lowery was awaiting a bond hearing after his arrest on Friday, August 4.

The sheriff says Lowery was arrested without incident in Dillon near I-95.

In addition to Lowery, five other people are facing charges in reference to the escape. Sheriff Lemon says Betty Norris, Anthony Norris, John Henry Norris, Kasey Norris and Brian Blackmon were all charged with harboring a fugitive.

Marlboro County inmate arrested View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Betty Norris Kasey Norris Brian Blackmon

Marlboro County inmate arrested View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Betty Norris Kasey Norris Brian Blackmon

Multiple agencies, including the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, SC Highway Patrol, Bennettsvile Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon Police, and the Department of Natural Resources were looking for Lowery.

Murphy says Lowery was arrested and charged in connection to a drug bust in Bennettsville, where deputies seized large amounts of cocaine, crack, and pills.Officers also reportedly seized five firearms and a large amount of money in connection with the bust.