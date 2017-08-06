Myrtle Beach Police investigating early morning road rage, gun complaint

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating an early morning road rage incident.

According to the police report, the victim was driving on North Kings Highway just after midnight on August 6 when a white Cadillac cut them off. The victim honked their horn at the Cadillac.

The police report states the Cadillac then pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and began “cursing and yelling and waived a gun at them” before speeding off from a light.

Myrtle Beach Police are still investigating this incident.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s