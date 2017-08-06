Rant about salad with too-few cucumbers ends in arrest, cops say

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man ranted that there weren’t enough cucumbers on his Wendy’s salad before he threw his food at an employee and made a threat.

Police say they were called to the fast-food restaurant on Sunday afternoon in New Holland after 58-year-old Theodore Gunderson Jr. cursed, threw the salad at an employee and said, “If I had a gun or knife you would be the first to go.”

The clerk called police, and officers arrived to find Gunderson in his vehicle with the windows rolled up. Police say Gunderson eventually rolled down his window but then tried to drive away as an officer reached inside.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gunderson. He remained jailed Friday on aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other charges.

