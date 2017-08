GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of reptiles slithered into Greenville over the weekend for Repticon.

The exotic animal convention features snakes, lizards and more.

More than 80 vendors will be there to show off some cool creatures for hands-on fun and educational demos.

They also have everything you need if you want to take a new pet home.

You can check out Repticon on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenville Shrine Club at 119 Beverly Road.

For more info, click here.