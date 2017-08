COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina train derailment didn’t cause any injuries.

Lugoff fire Chief Dennis Ray tells The State newspaper that crews were called around 1 a.m. Saturday.

He says the derailment involved 12 of 18 freight cars and a locomotive.

The tracks and a nearby warehouse were damaged. The derailment happened in the community of Lugoff, which is northeast of Columbia.

A passenger train was delayed while the track was cleared.