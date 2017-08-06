Woman found fatally shot in Greenville Co. roadway

GREENVILLE CO, SC ( WSPA ) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot and bleeding in a roadway, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 9:19 p.m. Saturday on Stables Road at Sagitarius Way.

Greenville County dispatch says the woman was found lying in the middle of the road.

The incident was initially thought to be a hit-and-run, according to S.C.Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was dead when they arrived on scene.

The coroner has identified the victim as 37-year-old Catherine Clark from Mauldin.

Her death has also been ruled a homicide.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.