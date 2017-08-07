13, 14-year-old charged for Surfside Beach vandalism

Related Coverage Surfside Beach police search for graffiti artist

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Police Department has charged two teens after a series of graffiti vandalism last month.

Police say they took five reports of vandalism during the overnight hours of July 20 in various areas of Surfside Beach. All of the cases were connected by the use of lime green spray paint, according to Chief of Police Lt. Kenneth Hofmann. One of the incidents involved the painting of a racial slur on private property.

The two juveniles, ages 13 and 14 were identified after a field investigation and each juvenile was charged with five counts of graffiti vandalism first Offense.

“We assured the public that incidents of this nature would be thoroughly investigated.” Chief Hofmann said in the press release. “This case was solved by an engaged community, uniformed police officers patrolling the community for suspicious activity, and a thorough Investigator.”