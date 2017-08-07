Florence investigators search for suspect accused of using stolen credit card

By Published: Updated:
FCSO photo

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County investigators are asking for help identifying a person of interest caught on security footage.

A press release from the Florence county Sheriff’s Office says a person reported a car break-in July 30 on Devon Road where cash, and a credit card was taken. The next day, the stolen credit card was used at a convenience store on Irby Street in Florence, investigators say.

Officials sent a video Monday showing the person accused of using the stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text #CRIME.  You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s