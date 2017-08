GREEN SEA, S.C. (WBTW) – The Green Sea Floyds football team won its first playoff in more than a decade last year. This season, the Trojans have a new head coach who hopes to keep building that winning culture.

GREEN SEA FLOYDS

LAST YEAR: 6-6, 2-3 Region 6-A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in second round to C.E. Murray

RETURNING STARTERS: 6 offense, 6 defense

OPENER: August 18 vs. East Columbus