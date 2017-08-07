‘Suspicious item’ on plane at MYR was a child’s toy, FBI says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – American Airlines spokesperson Ross Feinstein says the suspicious item has been cleared by law enforcement.

According to Don Wood with the Columbia Office of the FBI, the threat was determined to be a child’s toy that was found in the plane’s bathroom shortly before the plane landed.

The passengers on the plane have since been released, and the airport has resumed normal operations, officials say.

A representative from the FBI says agents were investigating a suspicious package on a plane at the Myrtle Beach International Airport Monday evening. Wood says agents responded along with local law enforcement and airport police. As of 5:30 p.m., officials were still assessing the threat, shortly after 6 p.m., the scene was cleared.

Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirmed a bomb dog was requested at the airport, but couldn’t provide any more details.

American Airlines officials said they could give no comment regarding flight 5119 from Charlotte that landed just before 4 p.m., and instead directed our request to the FBI, who was investigating.

News13 has a crew on the scene working to learn more.