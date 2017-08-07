Liquor store owner holds ‘intoxicated’ burglar down until Myrtle Beach police arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police say one man was taken to jail early Monday morning after the owner of the liquor store he was trying to steal from heard the burglary in progress and held the suspect there until officers arrived.

Kion Marquis Thorton, 23, was charged with second degree burglary early Monday, booking records confirm.

According to police reports, Myrtle Beach police were called to Mona Lisa Beverage Liquor Store on North Kings Highway around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they noticed a smashed window and found the caller holding a man down near the store’s counter.

Thorton told police he “was intoxicated and just fell into the door,” the report states.

The caller told a slightly different story to police. The report details that the caller was sleeping in the apartment in the back of the building when he heard the window break, and confronted Thorton, and asked him what he was doing in the store.

“At that time, the offender told the complainant to give him all the money as he reached towards his lower back. The complainant stated at that time he told the offender to get out of his store,” the police report says.

Police note that the two men began to fight and the caller eventually “boxed him up” and held him to the ground until officers arrived.

Security footage shows the offender putting a hood over his head and punching the front door. The video also shows the suspect kicking the door until the glass broke.

The incident report adds that officers could observe that the suspect was slightly impaired.