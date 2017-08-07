Lake City police search for suspect in shooting over sunglasses

Published:

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police are asking for the community’s help after a man was shot in the stomach over a pair of sunglasses.

According to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker, officers responded to a shooting Sunday at the Wedgefield Mobile Home Park, located on S Morris St. Witnesses told police that two men were arguing over a pair of sunglasses when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other in the stomach.

Chief Coker says the victim is in stable condition at this time.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Marlow or Investigator Renyard at the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411.

