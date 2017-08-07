Lake City police arrest suspect in shooting over sunglasses

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police say they’ve made an arrest after a man was shot in the stomach over a pair of sunglasses.

According to Lake City police, Victavian Montay Shondell Burgess was taken into custody Wednesday night for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the shooting in early August.

Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker says officers responded to a shooting Sunday, August 6 at the Wedgefield Mobile Home Park, located on South Morris Street. Witnesses told police that two men were arguing over a pair of sunglasses when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other in the stomach.

Chief Coker says the victim is in stable condition.