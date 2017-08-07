Nichols gets $5K towards disaster fund

By Published: Updated:

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – The town of Nichols has a little more money as its leaders continue to rebuild from hurricane Matthew.

The  W. Lee Flowers Company and IGA in Latta gave town leaders a check for $5,000  Monday morning to go to the town’s disaster fund. Money has been allocated for nine homes from this fund.

“Just need everybody, just ask everybody not to forget us, it’s large things like what happened today is what keeps us going and keeps putting people back in homes,” Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said.

The town of Nichols has used $36,000 so far to help homeowners rebuild.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s