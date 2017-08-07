Nichols gets $5K towards disaster fund

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – The town of Nichols has a little more money as its leaders continue to rebuild from hurricane Matthew.

The W. Lee Flowers Company and IGA in Latta gave town leaders a check for $5,000 Monday morning to go to the town’s disaster fund. Money has been allocated for nine homes from this fund.

“Just need everybody, just ask everybody not to forget us, it’s large things like what happened today is what keeps us going and keeps putting people back in homes,” Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said.

The town of Nichols has used $36,000 so far to help homeowners rebuild.