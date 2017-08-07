Red Cross facing chronic blood shortage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC – The American Red Cross overcome a chronic late-summer blood shortage by donating on Monday, Aug. 28, at Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness in Pawleys Island. Donations are urgently needed from new and current donors to fully meet the need for blood, according to the Red Cross. The Red Cross regularly experiences a blood shortage in August when regular donors may delay giving due to summer vacations or the back-to-school rush.

Members of the community interested in responding to the need for blood are encouraged to donate during the Aug. 28 drive at Tidelands HealthPoint. The collection will take place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the blood mobile parked outside the center, 12965 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island. Appointments will take priority, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling (843) 237-2205. Online registration can be completed at www.redcross.org. In addition to having a valid ID, blood donors must be healthy, be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.

The Red Cross is offering individuals who donate blood in August a $5 Target e-gift card. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.