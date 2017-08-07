South Carolina lawmaker to plead guilty to domestic violence

AIKEN, SC (AP) – A former South Carolina legislator is expected to plead guilty to domestic violence in an attack on his wife.

South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said Chris Corley’s lawyer told prosecutors he will be in court Monday afternoon.

Kittle says Corley is expected to plead guilty to first-degree criminal domestic violence. That’s a felony, with a sentence from probation to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Corley attacked his wife the day after Christmas, beating her, biting her nose, pointing a gun at her and taking her cellphone so she couldn’t call police.

She made a 911 call on her Apple watch.