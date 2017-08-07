Surfside Beach Pier presentation set for end of August

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Surfside Beach will hold a meeting in late August for the engineers evaluating the damage to the pier to present their findings.

According to the Administrator’s Report to be discussed during Tuesday’s Surfside Beach Town Council meeting, a group of engineers, an architect, and the town’s consultants are scheduled to present to council in a workshop Saturday, August 26 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in council chambers located at 115 US Highway 17 North.

The report states that Collins Engineers, its architect and the town’s consultants who have been working through the FEMA process will make the presentations and take questions from council members and the public.

Council members are expected to make motions at the workshop in order to develop a scope of work, the report states. Once the scope of work is authorized, Collins Engineers can move forward with the engineering portion of the project, final numbers on an estimated cost can be relayed to FEMA, and the town will put out a construction RFP.

The scope of work will also determine if the town needs to include the financial analyst and bond attorney in the financial decisions of the Surfside Beach Pier project.

The Town of Surfside Beach will hold its next town council meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.