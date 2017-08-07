Suspect arrested after man assaults family, kills 2 in North Charleston

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed 26-year-old Raashid White has been arrested in connection with the deadly assault in North Charleston.

UPDATE: Police spokesman Spencer Pryor says officials were dispatched to the scene on Greenride Road in North Charleston just after 3 pm. A witness told police there was a person in the residence with children and said the suspect had attacked the witness, locking her out.

Officers entered the residence and located two minors with injuries from an attack. Officials say they both died from the attack.

The suspect fled the scene when police arrived. Police are searching for 26-year-old Raashid Jaamal White. He is wanted in connection to these murders.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are currently responding to a reported stabbing in North Charleston.

Details are limited but according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of Greenridge Road at 3:16 p.m. on Monday, August 7 in reference to a “mental subject.”

According to police spokesman Spencer Pryor, a male assaulted several family members inside of an apartment.

A search is now underway for the suspect.

