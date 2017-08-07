StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Umbrellas will be a necessity through the upcoming work week as an unsettled, wet pattern is underway. Today will likely be one of the drier days of the work week. Isolated storms are expected mainly after 2 pm, becoming a little more scattered further inland. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low to mid 90s and the beaches will likely see more sunshine than the Pee Dee. The wet pattern will be most notable on Tuesday with a ‘cold’ front approaching the Carolina’s. Ahead of it, moisture will stream into the area fueling numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Tuesday. The front will stall out lingering overhead keeping showers and thunderstorms likely through Wednesday. There will still be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms heading into Thursday and Friday but they will not be as widespread by the end of the week. The front will finally be pushed back northwest as high pressure in the Atlantic nudges a little closer. This will give the Carolina’s a slight break in the higher rain chances come Saturday and Sunday, but not yet eliminating them. Temperatures during the middle of the week will be in the mid 80s thanks to the rain and cloud cover. They’ll warm back up to near 90 by the end of the week with a little more sunshine in the forecast.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few isolated showers are possible, mainly inland. Highs 89-92.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and muggy w/scattered showers. Lows 74-76 inland, 75-77 beaches.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the mid 80s.