Carolina Forest Rep. resigns from SC House

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – State Representative Mike Ryhal announced his resignation Monday in a letter to the speaker of the House.

According to the letter, the rep from Carolina Forest says his last day will be August 14.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve the people of South Carolina and House District 56 for the past five years. Not only have I been honored to engage in such meaningful public service, I have been blessed to do it alongside some of the finest men and women I have ever known who comprise the South Carolina General Assembly,” Ryhal said in the letter.

Ryhal did not say why he was resigning, but said it was best for he and his family.