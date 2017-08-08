Citations issued, one arrest after deputies conduct alcohol compliance checks in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Last Friday, investigators issued several citations while conducting alcohol compliance checks throughout Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and SLED agents, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies checked the MarshWalk section of Murrells Inlet, citations were issued for possessing a fake ID, open container, minor in possession of alcohol and false information to law enforcement.

Later that night, investigators conducted an alcohol compliance check at the Pigeon’s Nest located on Ocean Hwy in Pawleys Island. Once inside, officials located four illegal electronic gambling machines and removed them from the bar.

Deputies also located and seized a small amount of marijuana near the front door as well as a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle. The driver was arrested, and found to be wanted, according to the press release.