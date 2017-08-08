Coastal Carolina University to add Chauncey sculpture to stadium entrance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – As some of the upgrades to Coastal Carolina University Brooks Stadium near completion, the school announces a new 12-foot addition.

Another Chauncey will join CCU students on campus and will greet visitors to Brooks Stadium once the seating capacity is increased from 9,124 seats to roughly 19,000. The sculpture will be titled “The Chanticleer” and will stand 12’ tall.

The newest addition to Teal Nation will be placed inside the TD Sports Complex near the football stadium’s entrance on Highway 544.

Sculptor Bryan Rapp, artist-in-residence for the visual arts program in the Edwards College, is in charge of the project, the university confirms.