Cocaine, Fentanyl, crack, gun among items seized in Conway raid

Conway investigation

Conway investigation

Conway Police photo

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Conway officers searched a home and recovered drugs, a gun, stolen goods and cash.

Conway police say the investigation into the home began in May after they received complaints about suspicious activity at the home on Blout Street.

During the search, investigators seized 21.7 grams of cocaine, 17.4 grams of crack, 1.96 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun, ammunition, a stolen flat screen TV and more than $1,600 in cash.

Two males were arrested and taken to J Reuben Long Detention Center to await formal charges, according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.

Conway police’s Street Crimes unit was assisted by Myrtle Beach SWAT and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, according to the press release.

 

