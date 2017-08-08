Conway Kickoff Classic Luncheon and Conference

Conway, SC (WBTW) – This afternoon at the Conway National Bank, 10 area high school football coaches met up for lunch and to discuss the upcoming season as the first regular season game is just 10 days away. But before that, the Conway Kickoff Classic happens this Friday night beginning at 6pm. 10 teams will play for an hour against each other in a final tuneup before the 18th.

The schedule of events and teams on hand:

6pm – Loris vs Socastee, 7pm – Carolina Forest vs Waccamaw, 8pm – St. James vs Green Sea Floyds, 9pm – Aynor vs Myrtle Beach, 10pm – Conway vs North Myrtle Beach