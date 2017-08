Related Coverage Darlington school superintendent named finalist for Berkeley County job

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WBTW/WCBD)- The Berkeley County School board has hired Dr. Eddie Ingram as the new Berkeley County Schools Superintendent.

On July 20, Darlington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said he was a finalist for another job.

“This opportunity in Berkeley County presents new professional challenges too attractive to not explore,” Dr. Ingram said in an email to district staff last month.

Dr. Ingram was one of three finalists for the job.