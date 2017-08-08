Eclipse Events around the Pee Dee and Grand Strand

Looking for a place to celebrate the greatest celestial event of the year? Still needing eclipse glasses? News13 has you covered!

People are going wild about Eclipse 2017, so we made sure to compile a list of several events across our area. It won’t happen again until 2052, so don’t miss your opportunity to go all out!

Grand Strand

Myrtle Beach

Chapin Memorial Library: The library will host “The Universe & An All American Total Solar Eclipse,” an exciting program that describes all the details of how to prepare for the rare total solar eclipse just two days later. Attendance is limited to 75 people, and all participants get solar eclipse glasses. Doors open at 6:30 Saturday, August 19 and the program begins at 7.

and the program begins at 7. Myrtle Beach State Park: From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21 , , the “Children in Nature” program will be meeting at shelter B3. Attendees must bring their own eclipse glasses, or buy them at the state park pier.

, , the “Children in Nature” program will be meeting at shelter B3. Attendees must bring their own eclipse glasses, or buy them at the state park pier. Myrtle Beach SkyWheel: The SkyWheel plans to hold a Eclipse Beach Blast August 21 from 2-4 p.m. The event promises food, drinks, unlimited SkyWheel admission, games, viewing glasses and personalized souvenirs. To purchase tickets, visit the SkyWheel website and click on Promos and Events. The event is only open to Special Event Ticket Holders.

Conway

CCU: On Monday, Aug. 21, we invite the University community to gather on Prince Lawn. CCU will provide free custom viewing glasses for the first 5,000 students, faculty and staff. On Thursday, Aug. 17, listen to Louis Keiner, associate professor of physics, and Louis Rubbo, associate professor of astronomy, lead a community information program called “What to expect from the Great American Eclipse of 2017” at 6:30 p.m. in Wheelwright Auditorium.

North Myrtle Beach

House of Blues: Join us on The Deck for our Black Hole Sun Party at noon on August 21 to celebrate the Solar Eclipse! Enjoy FREE live music by Paperwork while drinking $4 Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila, Margaritas and Craft Beer. Food Specials will all be $2-$3. We will also be giving out FREE Solar Eclipse viewing glasses.

Murrells Inlet

Brookgreen Gardens: Catch the Solar Eclipse Festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens Monday, Aug 21 and enjoy music by Oracle Blue, free eclipse glasses, the Whispering Wings Butterfly Exhibit, and Native Wildlife Zoo. It has been reported that many animals are confused by an eclipse and change their behavior thinking twilight has arrived, and then shortly thereafter, dawn. Seeing how the eclipse affects the butterflies and birds are one of the unique opportunities for viewing at Brookgreen. On eclipse day, the Gardens will be closed for general admission. This event is advanced ticket purchase only. Food, soft-drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy lunch, music and all the festivities. $20 ages 13 and older, otherwise $15.

Georgetown

HGTC: On Aug. 21 the total solar eclipse will pass just a few miles south of the HGTC Georgetown Campus. Join HGTC and Tidelands Health for a free, fun & informative community gathering to learn & experience this fascinating event!Children’s activities begin at 1 p.m., there will be a presentation at 2 p.m. by Patricia Craig from the Lunar & Planetary Institute and the eclipse will happen around 2:40 p.m.

the total solar eclipse will pass just a few miles south of the HGTC Georgetown Campus. Join HGTC and Tidelands Health for a free, fun & informative community gathering to learn & experience this fascinating event!Children’s activities begin at 1 p.m., there will be a presentation at 2 p.m. by Patricia Craig from the Lunar & Planetary Institute and the eclipse will happen around 2:40 p.m. Hopsewee Plantation: The plantation will host a Moon Shadow Over Hopsewee Eclipse Celebration on August 21 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! The event includes live music, a live feed from NASA, along with basketweaving classes, plantation tours, and food and drinks. Event Tickets include Eclipse Glasses. $20 advance $25 at door.

at 10:30 a.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! The event includes live music, a live feed from NASA, along with basketweaving classes, plantation tours, and food and drinks. Event Tickets include Eclipse Glasses. $20 advance $25 at door. Front Street: Parts of historic Front Street in Georgetown will be closed on Aug. 21 and there will be a DJ playing music, glasses that allow spectators to safely view the event, hydration stations, and multiple places to enjoy the eclipse. The City of Georgetown will also be providing public transportation to Front Street to help alleviate crowding.

Pee Dee

Florence

FMU : Francis Marion is hosting days of events centered around the eclipse! In Dooley Planetarium, catch “Solar Workshops” on Aug. 19 , for families with small children at 9 a.m., and with older children 10:30. You must be pre-registered for the workshops! On Aug. 20 , the university will host shows “Earth Moon & Sun” at 2 p.m., and “Solar Superstorms” 4 p.m. Finally, eclipse viewing will be held Aug, 21 at noon at Griffin Athletic Complex.

: Francis Marion is hosting days of events centered around the eclipse! In Dooley Planetarium, catch “Solar Workshops” on , for families with small children at 9 a.m., and with older children 10:30. You must be pre-registered for the workshops! On , the university will host shows “Earth Moon & Sun” at 2 p.m., and “Solar Superstorms” 4 p.m. Finally, eclipse viewing will be held at noon at Griffin Athletic Complex. The Dispensary: The rooftop bar on W. Evans Street will open at noon on Aug. 21 to celebrate the Solar Eclipse with lunch service and drink specials.

Timmonsville

The Baker Memorial Library in Timmonsville will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on August 21 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Eclipse glasses will be available at each Florence County Library location for children in 5k -12th grade from Monday, August 14 through Monday, August 21, 2017 while supplies last. There is a limit of one pair of glasses per child/teen who must be present to receive their pair.

Darlington

The extension office in Darlington County plans to host their “Don’t Stare at the Sun” eclipse workshop August 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will make an eclipse-viewing pinhole camera with a Pringles can (that you bring) and make a healthy snack. The $15 registration fee will pay for all other supplies, your 2017-18 membership, t-shirt, and a pair of ISO-approved eclipse-viewing glasses. Sign up by calling or stopping by the Extension office before noon on August 14