Florence named #1 place to “age in place” by Realtor.com

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – This week, Realtor.com released its list of the 10 best places in America to “age in place” and Florence took the top spot.

According to the article, baby boomers are popularizing the idea of “aging in place,” meaning buying homes with the long term in mind and modifying them as time passes so they can continue to live independently for as long as they can. Homes with “universal designs” allow homeowners the flexibility to add things like bathroom rails, hands-free faucets and downstairs den-into-bedroom conversions as they need them.

Creators of the list used criteria including number of homes already adapted for seniors, percentage of residents older than 65, low cost of living, number of home health aides per senior, number of hospitals, number of senior centers, number of singles 55 and up, number of sunny days and number of golf courses to determine the rankings.

Even the folks at Realtor.com were shocked that Florida didn’t come out on top.

Writers say Florence is evolving into a lively and diverse place to settle down.

“Since 2010, the city has been hard at work on redeveloping its downtown area, which now boasts an $18 million library and a new art, science, and history museum—just the thing for folks with increasing amounts of time on their hands. The area is also a regional medical hub, with one of the nation’s highest concentrations of hospitals and home health aides. And more than 22,000 of its housing units have been designed or modified to accommodate older residents,” the Realtor.com list says of Florence, South Carolina.

Below is the complete list:

10. Hickory, NC

9. Shreveport, LA

8. Dothan, AL

7. Redding, CA

6. Saginaw, MI

5. Texarkana, TX

4. Vero Beach, FL

3. Lake Havasu City, AZ

2. Macon, GA

1. Florence, SC

