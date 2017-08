PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) – The Hannah-Pamplico football team had a turnaround season in 2016 under new head coach Jamie Johnson. The Raiders hope that success continues in 2017.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO

LAST YEAR: 8-4, 4-1 Region 6-A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in second round to Hemingway

RETURNING STARTERS: 6 offense, 6 defense

OPENER: Aug. 18 vs. Lamar