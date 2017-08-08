Lamar Football Preview 2017

By Published:

Lamar, SC (WBTW) – The Lamar Silver Foxes were nearly perfect in 2016.  After winning their first 13 games to get to the Class 1A state championship game against Lake View, their luck ran out falling to their rivals by a score of 31-14.  Corey Fountain and the guys are more motivated than ever to erase that memory and have another strong campaign in 2017.

2016 Record: 13-1, 4-0 in Class 1A, Region 6

Playoffs: Lost to Lake View in Class 1A State Championship game

First Game: Friday, Aug. 18 at Hannah-Pamplico

