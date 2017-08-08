Marion Swamp Foxes Football Preview 2017

Marion, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Swamp Foxes finished the 2016 campaign on a sour note losing in the 1st round of the playoffs. But first year head coach Quin McCollum got to install his offense and defense and get the kids accustomed to his expectations. Now entering his 2nd season, Marion is expecting to make some strides going forward, despite losing some key players from their senior class. McCollum says keys to their success will be remaining focused and playing with confidence.

LAST YEAR: 4-7, 2-4 in Class 2A, Region 4

PLAYOFFS: Lost in 1st Round to Woodland

RETURNING STARTERS: 4 offense, 3 defense

OPENER: Aug. 18 at Aynor