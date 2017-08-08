Myrtle Beach police catch armed robbery suspect in 6 minutes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they arrested a suspect in an armed robbery just six minutes after they responded to the scene.

Officers were called to the Food Lion on S. Kings Hwy about an armed robbery Monday, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby. Officers were told a male subject entered the store and demanded money after saying he had a weapon.

Responding officers were given a description of the man and a short time later the suspect was located, chased down and arrested.

Police say Robert Anthony Petras was charged for the incident. Myrtle Beach booking records show he has been charged with armed robbery and resisting arrest.