Myrtle Beach Police substation coming to Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is increasing police presence on Ocean Boulevard. City leaders have talked about creating a mobile police command center for the last two years, and it’s now officially coming to downtown.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Amy Prock told City Council the mobile work station will be on Ocean Boulevard in approximately one week. The trailer will sit on the old Pavilion site, between 8th and 9th Avenues. Captain Joey Crosby said officers will be able to perform their normal duties inside, including paper work. He also said the work station will allow officers to be more accessible to the public. “It gives us, one, a work where we can do our work but also, two, a place for us to build those relationships with our community. It also allows community members to see there’s an active police presence along the Boulevard,” he said.

Capt. Crosby said the mobile work station will be on the old Pavilion for the rest of the summer and through the fall.