Neighbor chases down Yukon after attempted child abduction in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County resident chased multiple people accused of trying to abduct children out of a neighborhood Monday, according to police.

Horry County police were called to Plantation Lakes Monday about an attempted kidnapping, police reports say. When officers arrived at a home on Wacobee Drive, they spoke with a woman who said four men in a black Yukon tried to abduct her 10-year-old.

The 10-year-old told police that he and a friend were walking home from the pool when the black car stopped and the people inside told them “Get in the car boys.” The boy says they didn’t stop, and ran home. A man wearing a pink mask got out of the car, but then got back into it before the Yukon sped off, the victim added.

A 13-year-old child also talked to police and said he was outside playing football with another person on Abingdon Drive when the car drove up to them. The boy said the windows were rolled down and he could see that the passengers were wearing bandannas and he couldn’t see their faces. The men in the car told the 13-year-old and the friend to “Come get inside,” then one of the suspects got out of the car, and then got back in, before the car left the cul-de-sac quickly.

Another man confirmed to police that he watched the Yukon speed out of the cul-de-sac and spin out. Police reports say the man “chased” the Yukon out of the neighborhood and followed the vehicle down Carolina Forest Boulevard and through subdivisions.

The man told police he confronted the people inside the car at the Circle K gas station on River Oaks Drive when the black car finally stopped to get gas.

The man managed to provide police with the Yukon’s license plate information, and a description of two of the individuals in the black car. According to the police report, one suspect had longer, dark colored hair parted on the side and the other suspect was wearing a white shirt with medium length thick, curly hair.

When police checked the address the Yukon was registered to on Monday, they didn’t find anything.