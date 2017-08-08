Pawleys Island dentist offers in-house program to save patients money

GEORGETOWN, SC – Rinehart Dentistry, one of the most trusted dental teams in Pawleys Island and Georgetown, introduces a new way for patients to save money on routine and cosmetic treatments without dental insurance. The new Clean Team Savers Club is unique in that it offers dental patients significantly reduced dental fees and patients never again have to worry what insurance will cover.

The Clean Team Savers Club with Dr. Rinehart Dentistry offers three membership plans, each of which provide:

Two Cleanings and Exams per Year

Significantly Reduced Dental Fees

No Annual Maximum or Deductibles

No Pre-Authorizations

No Wondering What Insurance Will Cover

Immediate Eligibility – No Waiting Periods

After a minimal activation fee, patients pay a low monthly cost to have access to superb dental care. The three plans are as follows:

Adult Plan $29.95 per month: This plan is designed for teens and adults 15 and older with regular cleanings and absence of periodontal disease. Each year, participants receive two professional dental cleanings, up to two doctor exams, needed x-rays (as determined by the dentist), one emergency exam if needed, 20% off all dental services including cosmetic, and $1,000 off ClearCorrect Orthodontic Treatment.

Perio Plan $49.95 per month: This plan is designed for adults enrolled in active periodontal maintenance due to prior treatment of periodontal (gum) disease. Each year, participants receive three to four Perio maintenance cleanings, up to two doctor exams, needed x-rays (as determined by the dentist), one emergency exam if needed, 20% off all dental services including cosmetic, and $1,000 off ClearCorrect Orthodontic Treatment.

Child Plan $19.95 per month: This plan is designed for children 14 and younger older with regular cleanings and absence of periodontal disease. Each year, participants receive two professional dental cleanings, up to two doctor exams, needed x-rays (as determined by the dentist), fluoride and sealants, one emergency exam if needed, 20% off all dental services including cosmetic, and $1,000 off ClearCorrect Orthodontic Treatment.

Rinehart Dentistry is proud to offer these membership opportunities to the community to allow those who may not otherwise have access to regular oral care the chance at healthy dental hygiene.

“We wanted to make dentistry more affordable for everyone, and through our Clean Team Savers Club, we’re honored to reach more people within our community to promote and encourage good dental health,” comments Dr. Brandon Rinehart.

Learn more about membership opportunities at the Dr. Rinehart Dentistry

About Rinehart Dentistry

Rinehart Dentisty was founded in 2011 by Dr. Brandon Rinehart. Rinehart Dentistry has two locations in the area. The first office was opened in Georgetown and is currently located at 419 Wood St, Georgetown, SC 29440. A second location, Rinehar t Dentistry of Pawley’s opened in 2016 and is located at 10185 Ocean Blvd – Suite B, PI, SC 29585.

About Dr. Brandon Rinehart

Dr. Rinehart grew up in Murrells Inlet South Carolina. He became a graduate of University of South Carolina in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Immediately following college graduation, Dr. Rinehart went on to attend the Medical University of South Carolina; graduating in 2010. After completing his doctorate in dental medicine, Dr. Rinehart worked for his father Dr. William Rinehart, participating in an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery internship for the following 18 months. Shortly after, Dr. Rinehart relocated his dental practice to Rinehart Dentistry in November of 2011.

About Dr. Blake Burnett

Dr. Burnett is a native of Pawleys Island, South Carolina. He graduated from Waccamaw High School, College of Charleston, and then earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 2014. Following graduation, Dr. Burnett traveled to St. Petersburg, Florida to complete an Advanced Education in General Dentistry where he received extensive training in root canals, implants, sedation, temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ), and full mouth rehabilitation. This has allowed him to attain his Fellowship in Implantology with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

Noel Rinehart

Chief Operating Officer

Rinehart Dentistry, Inc.

O: 843-545-1295

F: 843-461-1345

http://www.rinehartdentistry.com