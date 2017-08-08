Signs installed in Myrtle Beach neighborhood after ‘small alligators’ spotted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach says signs warning community members of alligators have been installed in a Market Common neighborhood.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, two alligator advisory signs were installed at Linear Park, the neighborhood that runs along Farrow Parkway in Market Common.

“A couple of small alligators have been spotted in the lakes,” confirms the post, “and the signs provide safety rules.”

The city’s Facebook post says the signs were provided by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The signs warn residents that it is illegal to feed alligators, which can cause the animals to lose their “natural fear of humans.”

The city advises to keep pets on a leash while walking and steer clear of the edge of the ponds.

“If you don’t bother the alligator, it’s not likely to bother you,” the city writes.