St. James High School special ed aide charged for criminal sexual conduct

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man from Surfside Beach has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, according to a release from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Chief of Police Kenneth Hofmann says 28-year-old Bradley Dale Wampler was arrested for third degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 Monday after an investigation began in July.

Teal Britton with Horry County Schools confirms Wampler was employed with the school system as a special education aide at St. James High School.

The SC Department of Social Services notified the police department and alleges that the sexual conduct happened numerous times in the town of Surfside Beach between February 2015 and January 2017.

Police say they will be able to release more details when the incident report is available later in the week.