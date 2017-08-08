Surfside Beach food truck ordinance passes first reading

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An ordinance regarding food trucks in the Town of Surfside Beach passed first reading Tuesday night.

The purpose of the ordinance is to allow food trucks during town-sponsored events. There is already a measure in place to allow mobile vendors at the seasonal Farmers Market, but if passed, the new ordinance will take priority.

The new ordinance does require vendors to maintain documents from the health department, have a Surfside Beach business license or event vendors permit, and gives event leaders the freedom to limit where they park and how many trucks are allowed at events. It also prohibits vendors from selling alcoholic beverages.

Town council agreed to bring the ordinance forward after a discussion at the end of July.