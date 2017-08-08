Textile manufacturer expected to bring 135 jobs to Darlington County

By Published:
News13 photo from Curtis Graham

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – According to the governor’s office, Fiber Industries LLC is preparing to open a new textile production operation in Darlington County that will bring at least 135 jobs and a $30 million capital investment to the area.

The press release says the facility located at 1000 East McIver Road in Darlington is expected to be operational in early 2018. Fiber Industries was established by MHR Fund Management LLC to restart the former Palmetto Plant in Darlington.

Frank Willis with the Darlington County Economic Development Partnership says the plant will manufacture polyester staple fiber which will be sold into the apparel, home furnishings and non-women markets.

The company expects to begin hiring for the new positions in the fourth quarter of 2017. Interested applicants should visit readySC™’s website for more information.

“Fiber Industries is excited about the opportunity to restart the Palmetto Plant and bring jobs to the Darlington area. The management team has been very impressed with the local workforce capabilities observed during its due diligence process. The support of the state and the local community has been an additional plus to help move this project forward,” Fiber Industries Officers Andrew Rosenfeld and Leandro Carboni said in the press release.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, according to the governor’s office.

 

 

