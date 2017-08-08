StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will increase, especially today ahead of a slow moving front. Today there will be a much better chance for widespread showers and storms. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s. The front will linger through Friday. Significant rain amounts are possible area wide 2-4 inches likely. The front should dissipate early Saturday as the Bermuda High expands westward. This will help to heat temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s towards the end of the week and weekend. Another front will gradually approach from the northwest on Monday.

Today, Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight, Scattered showers and storms. Lows 68-71 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Wednesday, showers and storms likely, highs low 80s.