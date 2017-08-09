Body of ‘decomposed male’ found in wooded area of Lumberton

Related Coverage Police search for missing Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a wooded area Tuesday night.

According to Captain Terry Parker, officers found a “decomposed male body” in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Based on evidence officers found at the scene, the Lumberton Police Department along with agents from the NCSBI, are investigating the death as a homicide, Captain Parker confirms.

Due to the extent of the decomposition of the body, officers have not been able to identify the victim. Capt. Parker says the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for a positive identification and cause of death.

While an ID of the body was not immediately available, Capt. Parker says it is not believed that the victim is Eric Evans, who was reported missing more than a week ago, but the medical examiner will work to confirm that initial finding.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Detective Y. Pitts or Detective L. Hinson at 910-671-3846.