Firefighters in training get unexpected first call after North Myrtle Beach lightning strike

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Recently hired firefighters in North Myrtle Beach got some unexpected hands-on training when lightning struck a home Tuesday afternoon.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reports on its Facebook page that crews were alerted to a possible structure fire from a lightning strike on Nixon Street just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. A group of probationary firefighters were about a block away from the call doing some orientation training.

The group responded to the call but couldn’t immediately find evidence of a fire. After a little more investigation, firefighters discovered lightning had hit the widow’s walk on top of the home. The Facebook post says that pieces of the deck rails were scattered around and there was charring on the railing as evidence of the lightning strike.

Fire crews checked the attic of the home, and after finding no evidence of fire or any more damage, crews left the scene.

