Investigators work to determine cause of Horry County house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to determine a cause for the house fire on Burcale Road Wednesday morning.

According to information from the department’s Twitter account, firefighters battled a blaze at 1980 Burcale Road Wednesday. Burcale Road is located near the Forestbrook area of Horry County.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported.

Fire investigators are now on scene to determine a cause, according to the Twitter post.