Latta Football Preview 2017

Latta, SC (WBTW) – The Latta Vikings won 8 games in 2016 and advanced into the 2nd round of the Class 2A playoffs. Head Coach Brandon Iseman has his team going in the right direction once again with 10 combined starters back, including South Carolina State bound wide receiver Deonte’ Stanley. The Vikings will again be one of the favorites to win it all in Class 2A, Region 7.

2016 Record: 8-4, 5-1 in Class 2A, Region 7

Playoffs: Lost in 2nd Round to Bamberg-Ehrhardt (27-12)

Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 18 at home against Lake View