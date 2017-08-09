Loris Football Preview 2017

Loris, SC (WBTW) – The Loris Lions went to the postseason in 2016, but ended the year on a sour note losing their last 3 games. Head Coach Jamie Snider is entering his 6th season at the helm and his crew is experienced heading into 2017 and have plenty of strength on the offensive and defensive lines. They’ll need some of their play makers to step up on offense to make plays and get the ball in the endzone as they were shutout 4 times in 2016.
2016 Record: 4-7, 2-3 in Class 3A, Region 6
Playoffs: Lost in 1st round to Timberland (21-6)
Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
First Game: Friday, August 18th at St. James – 7:30pm